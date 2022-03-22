SEVENTY cannabis plants worth an estimated £70,000 were found in a Gwent town after a public tip-off.
Gwent Police were given information on Wednesday, March 16 about an address in Cwmbran that was believed to be housing cannabis plants.
The 70 plants – said to be ‘mature’ - were found on March 17 and destroyed. They are said to have an estimated street value of around £70,000.
Police are currently conducting an investigation.
Gwent Police inspector Jennie Tinsley-Brustad said: “Gathering information plays a vital role in our efforts to tackle and disrupt the supply of illegal drugs, so I’d like to thank the community for the part they play in providing the police with key information that we can act upon.
“We’re committed to protecting our communities from drugs and the associated crime around supply, all of which can have a devastating impact on people’s lives, communities and local businesses.
“As this warrant shows, your reports really do make a difference, so we’d continue to ask anyone with any information or concerns about drug dealing in their area to get in touch.”
Anyone wishing to report suspected drug dealing or any other crime should contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
