A TEENAGER has been charged over an alleged robbery of a £1,000 mobile phone.
Joshua Lovering, 19, of Pen-Y-Waun Road, St Dials, Cwmbran, appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
He is accused of robbery in Cwmbran on March 2.
Lovering is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on April 11.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
