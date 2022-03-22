WE ARE spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming services. When there’s nothing on TV, all you need to do is go through the many platforms and within minutes you’ll have the perfect show for you.
Thanks to Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Now TV, we have so much choice of what to watch.
If you’re looking for something new to watch, or have just finished another great series, Disney+ has us covered.
The streaming giant has just released a whole host of new shows and movies for April, with more still to come throughout the month including shows to celebrate Earth Day, April 22 and the new reality show, The Kardashians.
What’s coming to Disney+ in April?
APRIL 1
Disney+ Original | Launches
- Better Nate Than Ever
Disney+ | First Run
- Walk the Prank S1
- The Reason I Jump
- Step Into... The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough (2022)
Disney+ | Library
- Amélie (2001)
- David Brent: Life On The Road (2016)
- The Sweeney (2012)
- Welcome to the Punch (2013)
- Operation Orangutan
- Wild Portugal
APRIL 4
Disney+ | First Run
- The Walking Dead S11 E15
APRIL 6
Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes
- Moon Knight S1 E2
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S1 E8
Disney+ | First Run
- The Ghost and Molly Mcgee S1 E11-16
- Life Bites S1-7
- Disney Junior Music Lullabies
Disney+ | Library
- Wild Australia S1
- Africa’s Deadliest S5-6
- Lion Kingdom S1
- Platiki:12000 Bottle Boat S1
Disney+ | Originals
- Single Drunk Female
- Queens S1 E13
- Terapia Alternativa (aka Sesiones)
Disney+ | First Run
- NCIS S19 E1+2+3
- Bob’s Burgers S12 E9
- Resident S5 E12/23
- Our Kind of People E8
- The Great North S2 E7
Disney+ | Library
- NCIS S1-18
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Harrow S3
APRIL 7
Disney+ | Originals
- The Dropout E8
Disney+ | First Run
- This Is Us S6 E11
APRIL 8
Disney+ | First Run
- Sex Appeal
Disney+ | Library
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Another Year (2010)
- Miss You Already (2015)
- Suite Francaise (2014)
- Like Mike (2002)
- I Robot (2004)
- Headhunters (2011)
- Wild Ways of the Vikings
APRIL 11
Disney+ | First Run
- The Walking Dead S11 E16
APRIL 13
Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes
- Moon Knight S1 E3
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S1 E9
Disney+ First Run
- Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir S4 E21-26
- Ghostforce S1 E1-10
- T.O.T.S. S3 E12-17
- Spidey and his Amazing Friends S1 E18-21
- BabyTV: Giggle Wiggle, Ahoy Pirates, Rocco, Stitches, Dino & The Egg, Toto’s Kindergarten
Disney+ Library
- Parched S1
- Superstructures Engineering Marvels S1
- Air Crash Investigation S20
Disney+ | Originals
- Ice Age: Scrat Tales S1
- The Ignorant Angels S1
- Antidisturbios (2020) S1
Disney+ | First Run
- NCIS S19 E4
- The Resident S5 E13/23
- Our Kind of People E9
- The Great North S2 E8
- Bob’s Burgers S12 E10
- Family Guy S20 E10
Disney+ | Library
- Series: The Missing S1-2
- Movie: Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- Series: The Mick S1-2
APRIL 14
Disney+ | Originals
- Kardashians E1
Disney+ | First Run
- This Is Us S6 E12
APRIL 15
Disney+ Library
- Drain Alcatraz
- Drain the Bermuda Triangle
Disney+ | Library
- The Three Musketeers (2011)
- The Young Victoria (2009)
- Speed (1994)
- Speed 2 (1997)
- Le Mans ‘66 (2019)
APRIL 18
Disney+ | First Run
- The Queen Family Singalong
- Superstar S1
APRIL 20
Disney+ Original | Launches
- Club Mickey Mouse S4
Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes
- Moon Knight S1 E4
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S1 E10
Disney+ First Run
- Space Chickens in Space S1
- Space Chickens in Space Shorts S1
- Roll it Back Shorts S1
Disney+ Library
- Hacking the System S1
- Wild Russia S1
- Wild Central America S1
- Wild Hawaii S1
Disney+ | First Run
- NCIS S19 E5
- Resident S5 E14/23
- Our Kind of People E10
- The Great North S2 E9
- Bob’s Burgers S12 E11
- Family Guy S20 E11
Disney+ | Library
- Trust Me S1+2
- Mrs. America S1
APRIL 21
Disney+ | Originals
- Kardashians E2
Disney+ | First Run
- This Is Us S6 E13
- Captive Audience
APRIL 22
Disney+ Original | Launches
- Polar Bear
- Bear Witness
- The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
- Explorer: The Last Tepui
Disney+ | Library
- Okavango: River of Dreams
- Wild Lapland
- America’s Greatest Animals
- Mr Popper's Penguins (2011)
APRIL 27
Disney+ Original Launches
- Sketchbook S1
Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes
- Moon Knight S1 E5
Disney+ | First Run
- Big City Greens S3 E1-5
- Dino Ranch S1 E23-26
- Mere et Fille S1-2
Disney+ | Library
- Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur S1
- Wild Colombia S1
- India’s Lost Worlds S1
- Port Protection Alaska S2
- Wicked Tuna: North vs South S7
- Extreme Rescues S1
Disney+ | First Run
- Dollface S2
- NCIS S19 E6
- Resident S5 E15/23
- Our Kind of People E11
- The Great North S2 E10
- Bob’s Burgers S12 E12
- Family Guy S20 E12
Disney+ | Library
- The Passage S1
APRIL 28
Disney+ | Originals
- Kardashians E3
Disney+ | First Run
- This Is Us S6 E14
APRIL 29
Disney+ | First Run
- Mere et Fille: California Dream
Disney+ | Library
- Back to the Titanic
- Mars: One Day on the Red Planet
Disney+ | Library
- Rise of the Planet of Apes (2011)
- Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)
- Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)
- Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)
- Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)
