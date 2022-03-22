WE ARE spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming services. When there’s nothing on TV, all you need to do is go through the many platforms and within minutes you’ll have the perfect show for you.

Thanks to Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and Now TV, we have so much choice of what to watch.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, or have just finished another great series, Disney+ has us covered.

The streaming giant has just released a whole host of new shows and movies for April, with more still to come throughout the month including shows to celebrate Earth Day, April 22 and the new reality show, The Kardashians.

What’s coming to Disney+ in April?

APRIL 1

Disney+ Original | Launches

  • Better Nate Than Ever

Disney+ | First Run

  • Walk the Prank S1
  • The Reason I Jump
  • Step Into... The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough (2022)

Disney+ | Library

  • Amélie (2001)
  • David Brent: Life On The Road (2016)
  • The Sweeney (2012)
  • Welcome to the Punch (2013)
  • Operation Orangutan
  • Wild Portugal

APRIL 4

Disney+ | First Run

  • The Walking Dead S11 E15

APRIL 6

Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes

  • Moon Knight S1 E2
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S1 E8

Disney+ | First Run

  • The Ghost and Molly Mcgee S1 E11-16
  • Life Bites S1-7
  • Disney Junior Music Lullabies

Disney+ | Library

  • Wild Australia S1
  • Africa’s Deadliest S5-6
  • Lion Kingdom S1
  • Platiki:12000 Bottle Boat S1

Disney+ | Originals

  • Single Drunk Female
  • Queens S1 E13
  • Terapia Alternativa (aka Sesiones)

Disney+ | First Run

  • NCIS S19 E1+2+3
  • Bob’s Burgers S12 E9
  • Resident S5 E12/23
  • Our Kind of People E8
  • The Great North S2 E7

Disney+ | Library

  • NCIS S1-18
  • Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
  • Harrow S3

APRIL 7

Disney+ | Originals

  • The Dropout E8

Disney+ | First Run

  • This Is Us S6 E11

APRIL 8

Disney+ | First Run

  • Sex Appeal

Disney+ | Library

  • A Monster Calls (2016)
  • Another Year (2010)
  • Miss You Already (2015)
  • Suite Francaise (2014)
  • Like Mike (2002)
  • I Robot (2004)
  • Headhunters (2011)
  • Wild Ways of the Vikings

APRIL 11

Disney+ | First Run

  • The Walking Dead S11 E16

APRIL 13

Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes

  • Moon Knight S1 E3
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S1 E9

Disney+ First Run

  • Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir S4 E21-26
  • Ghostforce S1 E1-10
  • T.O.T.S. S3 E12-17
  • Spidey and his Amazing Friends S1 E18-21
  • BabyTV: Giggle Wiggle, Ahoy Pirates, Rocco, Stitches, Dino & The Egg, Toto’s Kindergarten

Disney+ Library

  • Parched S1
  • Superstructures Engineering Marvels S1
  • Air Crash Investigation S20

Disney+ | Originals

  • Ice Age: Scrat Tales S1
  • The Ignorant Angels S1
  • Antidisturbios (2020) S1

Disney+ | First Run

  • NCIS S19 E4
  • The Resident S5 E13/23
  • Our Kind of People E9
  • The Great North S2 E8
  • Bob’s Burgers S12 E10
  • Family Guy S20 E10

Disney+ | Library

  • Series: The Missing S1-2
  • Movie: Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
  • Series: The Mick S1-2

APRIL 14

Disney+ | Originals

  • Kardashians E1

Disney+ | First Run

  • This Is Us S6 E12

APRIL 15

Disney+ Library

  • Drain Alcatraz
  • Drain the Bermuda Triangle

Disney+ | Library

  • The Three Musketeers (2011)
  • The Young Victoria (2009)
  • Speed (1994)
  • Speed 2 (1997)
  • Le Mans ‘66 (2019)

APRIL 18

Disney+ | First Run

  • The Queen Family Singalong
  • Superstar S1

APRIL 20

Disney+ Original | Launches

  • Club Mickey Mouse S4

Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes

  • Moon Knight S1 E4
  • The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S1 E10

Disney+ First Run

  • Space Chickens in Space S1
  • Space Chickens in Space Shorts S1
  • Roll it Back Shorts S1

Disney+ Library

  • Hacking the System S1
  • Wild Russia S1
  • Wild Central America S1
  • Wild Hawaii S1

Disney+ | First Run

  • NCIS S19 E5
  • Resident S5 E14/23
  • Our Kind of People E10
  • The Great North S2 E9
  • Bob’s Burgers S12 E11
  • Family Guy S20 E11

Disney+ | Library

  • Trust Me S1+2
  • Mrs. America S1

APRIL 21

Disney+ | Originals

  • Kardashians E2

Disney+ | First Run

  • This Is Us S6 E13
  • Captive Audience

APRIL 22

Disney+ Original | Launches

  • Polar Bear
  • Bear Witness
  • The Biggest Little Farm: The Return
  • Explorer: The Last Tepui

Disney+ | Library

  • Okavango: River of Dreams
  • Wild Lapland
  • America’s Greatest Animals
  • Mr Popper's Penguins (2011)

APRIL 27

Disney+ Original Launches

  • Sketchbook S1

Disney+ Original | Weekly episodes

  • Moon Knight S1 E5

Disney+ | First Run

  • Big City Greens S3 E1-5
  • Dino Ranch S1 E23-26
  • Mere et Fille S1-2

Disney+ | Library

  • Mounirs Marokko: Een Smakelijk Avontuur S1
  • Wild Colombia S1
  • India’s Lost Worlds S1
  • Port Protection Alaska S2
  • Wicked Tuna: North vs South S7
  • Extreme Rescues S1

Disney+ | First Run

  • Dollface S2
  • NCIS S19 E6
  • Resident S5 E15/23
  • Our Kind of People E11
  • The Great North S2 E10
  • Bob’s Burgers S12 E12
  • Family Guy S20 E12

Disney+ | Library

  • The Passage S1

APRIL 28

Disney+ | Originals

  • Kardashians E3

Disney+ | First Run

  • This Is Us S6 E14

APRIL 29

Disney+ | First Run

  • Mere et Fille: California Dream

Disney+ | Library

  • Back to the Titanic
  • Mars: One Day on the Red Planet

Disney+ | Library

  • Rise of the Planet of Apes (2011)
  • Beneath the Planet of the Apes (1970)
  • Escape from the Planet of the Apes (1971)
  • Conquest of the Planet of the Apes (1972)
  • Battle for the Planet of the Apes (1973)