AN APPEAL for information has been launched after a dog was found dead near to a ditch in Newport.

The dog – a brown terrier breed – was found dead in a bag on Saturday, March 19.

RSPCA officers found the dog at Hawse Lane next to the reen – also known as a flood ditch. It is believed the female dog had been dead for some time as it had an eye missing and was covered in maggots.

The animal welfare charity is currently investigating the circumstances of the dog’s death and subsequent abandonment and are appealing for the public’s help.

The medium-sized dog was microchipped, but it had not been registered.

WARNING: You may find the image below upsetting

Animal rescue officer Sian Burton said: “It is very sad to see a dog being left – and dumped in a bag - this way.

“We are not sure how this poor dog – a female – had died, but sadly had an eye missing, which may have been pecked out. She was also covered in maggots. So, she may have been dead for some time.

“At this time, we don’t know what happened to her, why she was dumped and how she came to be at the location.”

Anyone with any information about the dog is urged to contact the RSPCA on 0300 123 8018 and quote the reference 829804.