HUGH Grant has shut down rumours that he is “in talks” to take over as the next actor to portray the title role in Doctor Who.
The Paddington 2 actor said he had “nothing against” the Time Lord franchise but had “no idea” where the story had come from.
Jodie Whittaker announced she would be hanging up her sonic screwdriver last July.
The Yorkshire-born actress has starred in the long-running BBC sci-fi series - which is filmed in Cardiff and around South Wales, including in Newport - since 2017 and was the first female to play the character.
Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from. https://t.co/g1PG4VsqYN— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) March 21, 2022
Mr Grant responded online to an article speculating whether he would be next in line for the legendary role.
“Nothing against Dr W but I’m not. No idea where the story came from,” he said.
The Mirror had reported that Mr Grant was being considered for a role, stating he could “bring a fresh feel”.
They added: “He offers many attributes – great actor, British, award-winning, Hollywood A-lister and excellent at comedy. Conversations are in progress.
“The vision is that the show can be a Marvel-like product, building franchises around the Doctor and other key characters in his many lives.”
It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander also previously ruled himself out of the race to enter the Tardis but told the PA news agency he was “definitely backing” his co star Omari Douglas for the role.
