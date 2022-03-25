Kaiser Chiefs are heading to Wales this year as they play two shows on a huge UK tour.
The Leeds band, most known for their hit songs 'Ruby' and 'I Predict a Riot' will be playing 13 shows on their new tour, including in Cardiff and Swansea.
The band will be supported by popular rock indie bands The Fratellis and The Sherlocks across the different dates.
We’re so excited to announce we’re going on tour across the UK this November with very special guests The Fratellis and The Sherlocks 🙌🥳 To get early access to tickets on Wednesday 23rd March at 9am, sign up here. General on sale Friday 25th March 9am. https://t.co/ocwZRTnicQ pic.twitter.com/qOeVZjNZAT— Kaiser Chiefs (@KaiserChiefs) March 18, 2022
Sharing the news on their Twitter Kaiser Chiefs said: "We’re so excited to announce we’re going on tour across the UK this November with very special guests The Fratellis and The Sherlocks."
The band will play Swansea Arena on November 2 and Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on November 3.
How to get Kaiser Chiefs tickets for Cardiff and Swansea
If you want to see the iconic indie band then you will have to act fast to get your general sale tickets.
You can get general sale tickets today (Friday March 25) from 9am via Ticketmaster.
Kaiser Chiefs UK Tour dates
- Wednesday 2nd November 2022: Swansea Arena
- Thursday 3rd November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Saturday 5th November 2022: London The O2
- Monday 7th November 2022: Newcastle City Hall
- Tuesday 8th November 2022: Hull Bonus Arena
- Thursday 10th November 2022: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
- Friday 11th November 2022: Glasgow Hydro
- Sat 12th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
- Mon 14th November 2022: Brighton Centre
- Tuesday 15th November 2022: Plymouth Pavilions
- Thursday 17th November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
- Friday 18th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Saturday 19th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
