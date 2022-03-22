A THUG who headbutted, punched and kicked his girlfriend after she had just come home from an 11-hour shift at work has been jailed.

Julian Davies, 46, of Upland Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was blasted by a judge who told him he’d shown no remorse for the vicious assault.

Tom Roberts, prosecuting, said the victim had noticed the defendant starting to drink more during the coronavirus outbreak.

He was under the influence of alcohol when he attacked her.

Cardiff Crown Court was told how the victim felt safer when she was at work in the Welsh capital because her partner hardly ever went there.

Davies was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following a trial at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

He had denied the offence which took place on July 11, 2021.

Davies had five previous convictions for eight offences but had not troubled the courts for 15 years.

Joshua Scouller, mitigating, said his client worked in the construction industry and earned £700 per week.

His barrister told the court: “He is a hard-working man and is keen to maintain that position.”

Mr Scouller said the long-term relationship between the defendant and the woman was over.

Judge Daniel Williams told Davies: “The victim came home to find you had been drinking.

“She knew from messages you had sent earlier in the day, as she put it, ‘that you were going to start’, so she went into the house in order to get things to escape to her sister’s.

“But you weren’t for allowing that.

“You insulted her and then you set about assaulting her.

“You headbutted and you kicked her to the back.

“You kicked her again. She fled out of the house and you pursued her where you headbutted her again and punched her.”

Judge Williams added: “The external injuries were relatively modest and amounted to bruising but she may have suffered nerve damage such that for months afterwards she has been left in constant pain.

“She’s also described being left anxious and insecure because of the assault you inflicted upon her.

“You continue to deny any wrongdoing and you have no remorse at all.”

Davies was jailed for two years and was made the subject of a four-year restraining order not to contact his victim.