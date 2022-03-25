Florence + The Machine will be heading to Cardiff as part of her newly announce UK tour, and you can secure your tickets this morning.
The singer will be visiting eight venues across the UK in November.
The tour comes following the announcement of her new album 'Dance Fever' which is set to be released on May 13.
Dance Fever Tour 🌕✨— florence welch (@florencemachine) March 18, 2022
Pre-order the new album from the UK official store, including a limited number of new signed formats, before 5pm on Tuesday 22nd March for access to pre-sale tickets. Presale for UK and Dublin dates only. https://t.co/HjWVT9X3OY pic.twitter.com/2DfhmtjJfk
So far from the highly anticipated new album, she has released three singles: 'My Love', 'King' and 'Heaven Is Here'.
Sharing the news on Twitter the singer also shared that £1 of every ticket sold will be donated to Choose Love an organisation supporting refugees and displaced people globally.
Florence + The Machine will play Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on November 16.
How to get tickets to Florence + The Machine
Tickets to see Florence + The Machine go on sale this morning via Ticketmaster.
You can secure your tickets to see the iconic live act from 9am this morning.
Visit Ticketmaster to get your Florence + The Machine tickets for Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.
Florence + The Machine UK tour dates
- Wednesday 16th November 2022: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
- Friday 18th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
- Saturday 19th November 2022: London The O2 Arena
- Monday 21st November 2022: Bournemouth International Centre
- Tuesday 22nd November 2022: Manchester AO Arena
- Thursday 24th November 2022: Birmingham Utilita Arena
- Friday 25th November 2022: Leeds First Direct Arena
- Sunday 27th November 2022: Glasgow OVO Hydro
- Monday 28th November 2022: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
