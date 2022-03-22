Live: Government on latest covid situation in Wales on lockdown anniversary

Live: Government on latest covid situation in Wales
- Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan will give a press conference today - on a week in which the government is set to make one of its biggest decisions since the start of the pandemic.
- Later this week, first minister Mark Drakeford and his government will decide whether or not all covid restrictions will be removed at the end of the month, as is currently planned.
- The timing comes as tomorrow (Wednesday, March 23), marks the second anniversary of the very first UK lockdown due to the deadly virus, which has taken over every day life ever since.
- While public opinion may support the removal of restrictions, case numbers in Wales are once again on the rise.
- As a result, it is clear that the government has a major decision to make.
- Ahead of this, Ms Morgan is set to update the public "about the latest public health situation in Wales".
- We will be following along and keeping you updated below.
