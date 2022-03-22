ONE person in Gwent is an unknowing millionaire.

The National Lottery have revealed that a ticket bought in Gwent for the EuroMillions draw on March 8, 2022, is the winner of a £1m prize on the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

People are now being urged to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky player.

The winning code for March 8 is HJXG 53256. The ticket holder has until September 4, 2022 to claim the prize.

If someone is not in possession of their ticket but believes they have a genuine claim can make a claim in writing to Camelot but it must be within 30 days of the draw.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor for The National Lottery, said: “We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings, this amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody’s life.

“We’re urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.

“Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”

The EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker is a code that is given on every line of EuroMillions played in the UK. It guarantees £1m for the winner who matches the code on that draw.

If no-one comes forward before the claim deadline, the prize money and the interest it generates will go to National Lottery funded projects across the UK.

More than £30m is generated for these projects each week by players of any National Lottery game.

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket. Anyone who has any queries or who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.

Anyone concerned about lost or unchecked tickets may like to consider either setting up a National Lottery Direct Debit or playing online at www.national-lottery.co.uk. Numbers can be entered in advance and lucky winners are notified online if their numbers come up. For further information call 0333 234 4433 or visit www.national-lottery.co.uk