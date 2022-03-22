A GROUP of trees will be cut down in a Newport street next week due to disease.

The trees – 16 in total – will be removed from Gainsborough Drive in St Julians from Monday, March 28.

The trees are affected by ash dieback and the decision was made to remove them by Newport City Homes after a survey of the trees in the area.

The work is set to last 10 days and the contractors will have a traffic management plan in place while the work is ongoing.

The trees will be replaced with new ones in the autumn.

Antony Chant, estates surveyor for Newport City Homes, said: “European Ash trees have little natural defence against ash dieback, and sadly these trees were found to be in decline.

“Felling trees is always a last option but we are pleased to confirm that we have plans to replace them later this year.

“There is a shortage of tree stock at the moment, so we are going to do this in late autumn when we should have the full choice of available trees, and a suitable time of year to plant them.

“Our contractors will have a traffic management system in place to make sure the work is done safely and causes as little disruption as possible.

“We are looking forward to reintroducing healthy trees into the area for customers to enjoy.”