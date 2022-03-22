FRESH PS5 stock has dropped in the UK today, but you will have to act fast.

New consoles will be available from BT today.

The consoles are available to BT Broadband Members only.

A code is available to some members who will be able to purchase sought-after console via the BT website.

🚨 PlayStation 5 in stock NOW at BT!



🛍️ BT Broadband Members Only



🔗 PS5: https://t.co/yJMBfwB3Yy



🗞️ To check if you have a code, visit https://t.co/4ibSSNiOOp.

🗞️ Scroll down and claim code via 'My Offers' section.https://t.co/lW1blbCPj6#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/RTP1jYEoiJ — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) March 22, 2022

To check if you have a code, login here and scroll down to claim your code via the ‘My Offers’ section.

The PlayStation 5 is the most sought-after gadget on the planet right now with gamers desperately trying to get their hands on a new console.

Following its November 2020 release, Brits have found it nearly impossible to find Sony’s latest gaming console.

Whenever new stock lands, it is picked up within seconds and often sells out within a minute.

Demand has been so great that many retailers have brought in new rules to avoid scalpers taking advantage of the system for profit.

Game said: “PlayStation 5's continue to be in very high demand and that demand far outweighs current supply.

“We have strong measures in place to help ensure that our ‘1 per customer’ statement is maintained to allow for as many individual customers to successfully purchase as possible.

“All pre-orders are subject to automatic checks.

“Order updates take place after a customer will have received a valid order confirmation email.

“At the present time these orders are still pre-orders and as such no payments have yet been taken from customers.

“Payments will commence once our order checks have been completed.”