MORE than 1,000 Covid-19 cases and three new deaths have been reported in Gwent over the latest three-day period, according to Public Health Wales.
Public Health Wales (PHW) has confirmed a further 4,909 coronavirus cases in Wales, which includes 1,036 across Gwent.
Of the Gwent cases, 281 were in Caerphilly county borough, 265 in Newport, 172 in Monmouthshire, 170 in Torfaen and 149 in Blaenau Gwent.
Five new deaths have been reported across Wales, including three in Gwent’s Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
It takes the total number of deaths relating to Covid-19 to 1,199 in Gwent and 7,075 in Wales.
The seven-day infection rate across Wales has risen to 403 cases per 100,000 of the population, up from 334.5, according to the latest PHW figures.
The latest figures relate to a 72-hour period up to 9am on Monday.
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 149
- Caerphilly: 281
- Monmouthshire: 172
- Newport: 264
- Torfaen: 170
- Anglesey: 108
- Conwy: 170
- Denbighshire: 164
- Flintshire: 284
- Gwynedd: 189
- Wrexham: 248
- Cardiff: 534
- Vale of Glamorgan: 202
- Bridgend: 175
- Merthyr Tydfil: 90
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 391
- Carmarthenshire: 263
- Ceredigion: 89
- Pembrokeshire: 166
- Powys: 174
- Neath Port Talbot: 164
- Swansea: 291
- Unknown location: 25
- Resident Outside Wales: 146
