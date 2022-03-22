South Wales Argus
Second grass fire on Gwent countryside in 24 hours

Brynawel Wattsville grass fire

By Elizabeth Birt

  • The mountainside close to Brynawel in Wattsville is on fire.
  • It is the second grassfire in 24 hours in Caerphilly borough after a fire last night on the grassland by Abertridwr.