CCTV footage captured a thug headbutting an innocent grandfather at a supermarket petrol station before running him over because he wasn’t wearing a coronavirus mask.
Darren Smith, 47, picked on Stephen Callaghan because he had a Covid-19 mask exemption badge while filling up his car at Morrisons in Caerphilly.
Judge Daniel Williams branded his attacks as an “outrageous and mindless episode of violence”.
Mr Callaghan was taken to hospital but "luckily" did not suffer any serious injuries.
Smith, of Ceiriog Drive, Caerphilly, admitted assault by beating and dangerous driving.
At Cardiff Crown Court, he was jailed for nine months and banned from driving for two years and 18 weeks.
The footage was released by CPS Wales.
