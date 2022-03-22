A TREDEGAR man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm after an incident in the town.

The 41-year-old was arrested after the incident, which happened in the Tredegar area between 3.15pm and 3.30pm on Monday, March 21.

Although there were reports on social media of a shooting, Gwent Police has clarified this was not the case.

The incident involved an alleged robbery in Coronation Street in Tredegar. The victim, a 40-year-old man also from the Tredegar area, received facial injuries and was taken to hospital.

The 41-year-old man remains in police custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Gwent Police on 101 or through their social media pages and quote the reference 2200093273.