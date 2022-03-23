GWENT Police is investigating after it was reported that a man stole a limosuine in Newport and the resulting joyride caused significant criminal damage.

The limo was stolen from a garage owned by Casey's Cars in Traston Road on Sunday, March 20, at about 6pm.

The keys were left in the ignition as the large, white limo had recently been used.

An unknown man walked up to the limo and took it out for a rather destructive spin.

He drove the car to Caswell Way and attempted to turn around at the industrial estate.

A security guard at the estate let him in, but his attempts to turn caused damages.

When he had finally turned the car around, the security guard had closed the barrier citing the destruction the thief had caused.

Undeterred, the man drove through the barrier then returned the vehicle to Traston Road, crashing into a lamppost on the way back.

The owner of Casey's Cars, Gary Allen, said that the limo was damaged and repairs were being carried out at the garage.

The thief may have been unaware that they were caught on CCTV and images of him have been posted on social media.

Mr Allen said: "I put [the CCTV] on Facebook now and all people are coming back.

"Already people are coming up with names, so as soon as we get onto the police with this then they hopefully will pick him up."

A spokesman from Gwent Police said: "We received a report of criminal damage after a limousine was taken without the permission of the owner from a garage in Traston Road, Newport.

"The Ford limousine was taken by an unknown individual at around 6pm on Sunday 20 March and was returned to the garage at around 6.10pm.

"The limousine was driven to Caswell Way where the vehicle reportedly drove through a barrier at an industrial estate, causing significant damage to it.

"As the limousine was returned to the garage, it collided with lamppost.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, especially CCTV or dashcam footage from Caswell Way or Traston Road, is asked to call 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200092978.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously with 0800 555 111 with details."