ON MARCH 23, 2020, the United Kingdom went into full lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Prime minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation from Downing Street, stating all but essential shops and businesses were to close and people would only be allowed to leave the house for shopping for basic necessities. This time two years ago it was hard to imagine how high the death toll would rise and how long we would be trapped in our homes as the NHS battled to save those with the virus.

Here are some powerful images from that time that show the unfolding crisis, and the fear and great courage shown.

NHS staff were physically and mentally exhausted during the pandemic as they battled to save lives. Picture: Glenn Dene

Streets emptied and roads fell silent as people were urged to stay at home. This is the M4 in Newport on a Friday in March 2020. Usually it would be packed with vehicles in both directions.

Panic buying swept supermarkets as consumers worried supplies would struggle to get through. Toilet roll supplies were depleted by panic buying.

This temporary mortuary constructed at Llanfrechfa Grange to accommodate 480 bodies and photographed just after the last body had left brings home the terrifying leathality of the COVID-19 virus. Picture: Nick Mason

Children, trapped inside by the pandemic, painted rainbows to show support for the NHS.

Rainbows decorated the windows of our homes as we shielded from the virus.

Great generosity was also shown to NHS workers as businesses supplied free food and transport companies free travel.

"You all deserve a medal" - Gratitude flooded in for NHS staff.

And there were smiles despite being trapped in our homes, unable to see loved ones. Pictured are Esme-Lily Williams, Bella-Louise Davies, Ashton-Lee Davies and Arlo Williams with their rainbows.

This powerful image of an NHS worker won photographer David Collyer an award.

Images of staff clapping patients as they left ICU or hospital were frequently seen during the pandemic. Picture: Nick Mason