A PARK in Newport is closed while play equipment is repaired.

Turner Street Park, in Newport, is currently closed while repair work is carried out on seats of the merry-go-round based in the play area.

A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “The seats were removed from the carousel for safety reasons after one of the arms had snapped off.

“Repair work will be carried out to the arm and then the seats will be reattached to the play equipment.”

Work is also being carried out on trees in the grassland which surrounds the play area, but this is not felling.

Newport City Council has confirmed that the trees are being pollarded – a process in which branches and the top of a tree are cut off to encourage growth.