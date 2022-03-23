A PARK in Newport is closed while play equipment is repaired.
Turner Street Park, in Newport, is currently closed while repair work is carried out on seats of the merry-go-round based in the play area.
A spokeswoman for Newport City Council said: “The seats were removed from the carousel for safety reasons after one of the arms had snapped off.
“Repair work will be carried out to the arm and then the seats will be reattached to the play equipment.”
OTHER NEWS:
- Watch: Burglar breaks into Newport cafe stealing two charity boxes
- Watch: Video shows 'sad' state of Maindee Baths which closed in 2005
- Body found on south Wales beach
Work is also being carried out on trees in the grassland which surrounds the play area, but this is not felling.
Newport City Council has confirmed that the trees are being pollarded – a process in which branches and the top of a tree are cut off to encourage growth.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.