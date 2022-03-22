The latest open warrants issued by the courts for people living in Gwent.
Sean Thomas William Steadman, 35, of Pritchard Terrace, Phillipstown, Caerphilly County Borough, is wanted for drug driving.
Mr Steadman is accused of driving while over the limit for morphine, cocaine and benzoylecgonine.
Benzoylecgonine is the main metabolite in cocaine.
Mr Steadman allegedly drove on Alexandra Road in Newport on September 15, 2021, with the cocktail of drugs in his system.
A warrant for his arrest without bail has been issued.
Jayson Moreton, 29, of Underhill Crescent in Abergavenny is accused of theft.
Mr Moreton allegedly stole one Goodmans portable Bluetooth Speaker from a B&M store on the High Street in Abergavenny.
The speaker is worth £12.
The alleged offence reportedly took place on December 6, 2021.
A warrant for Mr Moreton's arrest without bail has been issued.
Dewi George Smith, 34, of Mulcaster Avenue in Newport is also accused of drug driving.
Mr Smith allegedly drove on Risca Road in Rogerstone on September 19, 2021 while over the limit for Delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
THC is the main psychoactive present in cannabis.
A warrant for Mr Smith's arrest without bail has been issued.
Angel Taylor, 18, of Meadow Road, Springfield, Pontllanfraith is accused of several driving offences which were subsequently proved in her absence.
Taylor reportedly failed to stop after being involved in a collision with another vehicle while driving a Volkswagen Polo on Islwyn Terrace, Llanarth Road on August 19, 2021.
In driving the Polo, she was also driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising her to drive a motor vehicle of that class.
A warrant for her arrest without bail has been issued, as the offence is punishable with imprisonment.
