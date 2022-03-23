NEWPORT'S market has reopened after a major redevelopment - but more changes are set to come.

Though the redevelopment has not been met with universal approval, it has certainly captured the attention of locals, and the reopening last Saturday was the talk of the town, with many of the businesses reporting that stocks ran out, such was the level of interest.

While the market stalls and food court businesses are up and running, there is a feeling that there is more to come from the Victorian building, which has undergone millions of pounds worth of improvements in recent years.

And, in just a few weeks, another aspect of the plan - which saw the run-down, one dimensional market transformed into a more vibrant, mixed use space, will take a step forward.

While much of the attention has been focused on the ground floor of the High Street venue, there are signs of life upstairs, too.

The upper level of the market has also been redeveloped

Here, there is events space and office space, and the latter is just weeks away from getting up and running.

The co-working space is occupied by Tramshed Tech – a South Wales firm which specialises in working with entrepreneurs and start-ups, along with helping businesses scale.

Tramshed Tech has since expanded beyond Cardiff, including the Information Station in Newport, and is now set to call Newport Market home too.

What can we expect from new office space?





Located on the mezzanine of the Grade II-listed building, the area will be coworking space by day, and bookable event space by night.

There are also 37 office units, which can accommodate anything or anyone between two and 15 people per unit.

While the office space did not open with the main market reopening, it isn’t far behind, as it is currently set to open in April 2022.

Interested parties will also be able to book onto tours of the site, which will start from Wednesday, April 6.

It has also been confirmed that there will be introductory offers available to any businesses moving in to the site in April.

What has been said about the new office space in the market?





Louise Harris, co-founder and chief executive of Tramshed Tech said: “Over the past five years, since opening the original Tramshed Tech hub in Grangetown, Cardiff, we have been looking for the right opportunity to extend our reach and develop our class-leading brand and service offer further across Wales.

“These exciting new sites, starting with the opening of Newport Market follow by sites in Barry, Swansea and further central Cardiff expansion, all combine to offer a fantastic opportunity to further serve and help grow the Welsh tech and digital ecosystem.”

Mark John, co-founder and director of Tramshed Tech said: “We are delighted to be opening this exciting new hub in Newport, to further help grow the tech, digital and creative communities we already support by providing a growth platform from our current Cardiff base.

“Our rapid expansion in Wales, alongside exciting new partnerships we have developed with UK, French and Irish partner organisations, will see Tramshed Tech working on an increasing number of levels, to provide co-working spaces, company hosting and business support services - locally, nationally and internationally.”

Simon Baston, the managing director of LoftCo – the firm responsible for the market redevelopment, said: “LoftCo are once again delighted to be able to provide Tramshed Tech with an innovative space and environment to work and thrive in.

“The Tramshed team are leading the way in Wales in terms of supporting the digital economy at every level and this business partnership, working with our great partners in the local authority, will be a further catalyst for significant SME growth.”

More information about the office space, including how to enquire about taking up space in the market, can be found here.