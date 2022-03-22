A FIRE near an industrial estate in Rhymney is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

The fire broke out near the Heads of the Valleys Industrial Estate around 1.34am on Saturday, March 19.

It was extinguished at around 5.46am on Sunday, March 20 by multiple crews from across South Wales.

Residents had been asked to keep windows and doors closed as a safety precaution while the fire was ablaze.

Gwent Police have now confirmed that, following a joint investigation with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, they believe the fire was started deliberately.

“We received a report of a fire at the Heads of the Valleys industrial estate in Rhymney at around 1.40am on Saturday, March 19,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers attended, along with firefighters from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to assist with traffic management and no injuries were reported.

“Following a joint investigation by Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, we’ve launched an arson investigation after the cause of the fire was deemed to be deliberate.

“We’re appealing with anyone with information to speak to us, especially those with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area between 12am and 2.30am on Saturday, March 19.

“Anyone with details can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200090448.

“Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”