AFTER two years of postponements, the Mic Morris 10k will return this summer.

The Blaenavon to Pontypool run will see runners set off from Cwmavon Road through to Pontypool Park on Sunday, July 10.

This year’s event will be the 10th edition of the Mic Morris 10k, with around 1,000 runners are expected to line up at the start line.

Runners will gather at Cwmavon Road, near the Prince Street car park, from 8.30am and the race will start at 9am.

Road closures will be in place along the route between 8am and 11.30am.

Entrants can apply online to take part in the race. The event is suitable for runners aged 15 years and older.

All runners will be chip timed and will receive a finishers bag when they cross the line, which includes a medal, tech t-shirt and other goodies.

For those who require transport to the start line, a return shuttle bus from Pontypool Active Living Centre car park to Blaenavon will be available when booked online.

All profits from the race will be donated to the Mic Morris Memorial Sporting Trust Fund.

Mic Morris was a police officer and a British international middle distance runner from Pontypool who died aged just 24 during a training run in 1983.

The trust fund was set up between Gwent Police and Torfaen Council to raise money for Torfaen’s elite young sports people, specifically for young people aged 11 to 21 who live in Torfaen.

Christine Vorres, chairwoman of the Mic Morris Trust said: “The gentle downhill gradient to the finish in Pontypool Park, really does make the Torfaen 10km a popular run for both elite athletes and beginners.

"We are also excited to be hosting a Junior 2km Fun Run in the park so all the family can be involved on the day.

“The proceeds from the event are used to support aspiring young athletes in Torfaen, so we are really looking forward to being in a position to assist them once again."

Information on road closures and event information is available on the Torfaen council website. For sponsorship enquiries, or to volunteer on the day, call Christine Philpott on 01633 628936 or email: christine.philpott@torfaen.gov.uk