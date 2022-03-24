A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KADE WREN, 18, of Crouch Close, Bettws, Newport, was sentenced to a community order after he admitted assault by beating on October 21, 2021.

He was made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for six weeks between 8pm and 7am and ordered to pay £280 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

HOWARD ROBERT BIRD, 67, of Heol Dewi, Hengoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for 36 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two counts of a breach of a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

MORE NEWS

KATE POWELL, 50, of Lower Hill Street, Blaenavon, was banned from keeping dogs for five years after she admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a male shih tzu type dog called Alfie.

She was ordered to pay £800 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JAKE MATTHEW COLLIER, 27, of Garth Close, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

COLIN JAMES HAWKINS, 71, of Mount Road, Risca, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADRIAN LINGURAR, 30, of New Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4042 in Abergavenny on October 21, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.