A NATIONAL day of reflection marks two years since the first national lockdown on March 23, 2020.

The UK will pause on Wednesday at midday to remember those who have died from Covid during the pandemic as part of events organised by end-of-life charity Marie Curie.

A minutes' silence will be held across the country at midday on March 23, 2022.

People are also being encouraged to shine a light or display flowers in their windows at 8pm.

Here is the full programme of online events for #NationalDayofReflection offering inspiration, reflections and support for those dealing with grief. Still time to register https://t.co/w27vnwS5yJ pic.twitter.com/zWrUJqTWAX — Marie Curie EOLC 💛 💙 (@MarieCurieEOLC) March 21, 2022

There is an online map with virtual walls of reflection where people can pay tribute to their loved ones.

Landmarks across the UK will be lit up in yellow, including the Gherkin in the City of London, the Senedd in Cardiff, Glasgow Central Station and Belfast City Hall.

More than 350 organisations are taking part in the event.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said: “Those lost to Covid will never be out of our hearts and minds, and today we reflect as a nation.

“The toll this pandemic has taken across the globe is immeasurable. The National Day of Reflection is a chance to come together, mourn and offer our collective support and sympathies to all those grieving.

“It’s also a chance to thank everyone who cared for us throughout.

“I saw first-hand the heroic efforts of NHS staff and I pay tribute to them, the grief counsellors, charity workers and friends and families, as we pause to remember those we have lost.”

Very Reverend John Dobson Dean of Ripon lights a candle to mark the second anniversary of the first national coronavirus lockdown at Ripon Cathedral, North Yorkshire, ahead of the National Day of Reflection on Wednesday (PA)

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the spirit and generosity shown by charities, community and faith groups “are exemplary examples of British values”.

He said his thoughts are with those who lost loved ones, adding: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we must not forget the long tail of grief it leaves, and the profound impact it has had on us all.

“For so many, life is now permanently altered, and we won’t forget it.”

According to data published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), a total of 188,078 deaths have occurred in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Ruth May, NHS England’s chief nursing officer, said she is “eternally thankful and proud” of everything health and care staff have achieved.

She said: “I have seen NHS staff across the length and breadth of the country step up to the task that has faced them, delivering the best possible care to their patients and supporting each other during some very difficult times.

“That is why it is so important that we get together and reflect as a nation on the impact Covid-19 has had on us all, especially those who are no longer with us.”