BANNING driving on Sundays is one idea put forward to cut Britain’s reliance on oil.

The International Energy Agency have proposed a ten-point plan to reduce global demand by 2.7 million barrels a day.

As well as a ban on driving cars in cities every Sunday, the list includes cutting speed limits on motorways by 6mph.

Working from home three days a week has also been suggested, as well as using high-speed and night trains instead of planes where possible.

These are the other suggestions put forward by the IEA:

Reinforce the adoption of electric and more efficient vehicles

Avoid business air travel where alternative options exist

Promote efficient driving for freight trucks and delivery of goods

Increase car sharing practices to reduce fuel use

Alternative private car access to roads in large cities

Make public transport cheaper

The release of the plan comes as Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to cut fuel duty in order to combat the spiralling cost of fuel in the UK.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday evening that forecasts in the statement will show the deficit is better than expected this year, to the tune of £20 billion.

(PA)

However, the newspaper said Mr Sunak is planning to set aside a large part of this windfall cash – rather than investing the full sum in driving down the cost of living.

Mr Sunak is expected to outline further plans to support households facing financial hardship, with the FT, The Times, The Telegraph and The Guardian all reporting that these are predicted to include a cut to fuel duty.

RAC fuel spokesman, Simon Williams, told The Mirror: “The window for pump prices to come down appears to be have been well and truly closed, with both oil prices and therefore wholesale fuel costs once again rising after last week’s big drop, putting yet more pressure on households and businesses.

"In just the last week, the average cost of a litre of petrol has gone up 3.5p and diesel by a staggering 5.5p. Filling up a 55-litre family car now costs £91.86 for petrol and £98.43 for diesel.

“Drivers faced with spiralling costs when they fill up will undoubtedly be looking to the Chancellor to act in Wednesday’s Spring Statement, so suggestions fuel duty may be cut from its current level of 57.95p in every litre of fuel sold will be widely welcomed.

“While there has been talk of a 5p cut in fuel duty, this may not be deep enough to make a real difference to drivers who are facing the highest ever costs to fill their tanks.”