LEGO has a new Star Wars build to add to your collection, with the addition of the new Boba Fett-inspired set.
The set features the galactic bounty hunters Throne Room inspired by the set used in the Disney Plus hit show Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett.
With its detailed throne room, it also features a barbecue area and kitchen, along with some extra hidden treasure compartments and exciting pop-up features.
Altogether there are 732 pieces and is suitable for anyone above the age of nine, so if you might know a Star Wars fan, then this is the perfect gift.
Plus the new set comes with seven mini-figure Lego characters which are, Boba Fett, Fennec Shand, Bib Fortuna, a Theelin Dancer, Weequay Guard, Gamorrean Guard, and a Quarren.
The Boba Fett Throne Room is on sale now for £89.99 via the LEGO store website.
Plus if you buy it now you can get another free Lego set of the LEGO Garden Flower and Butterfly from Friends for Mother's Day.
The limited-time offer only lasts until March 24, so you'll need to be quick and it's important to note that it's only valid for purchases over £40.
Shop all of LEGO via the website.
