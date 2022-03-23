MOTHER'S Day is always a special one to celebrate, but especially so for a new mum.

To mark the special day, if you want to buy your loved one something a little more special this year then there are a range of retailers who specialise in gifts for new mums.

From Oliver Bonas to Jojo Maman Bébé, you will find an incredible selection of gifts sure to suit the new mum in your life.

Jojo Maman Bébé

This Oh Mumma Just For Mum Box is the perfect gift to help your mother relax. It is filled with products designed to create the perfect self-care night.

For the soon to be mother, this new arrivals gift box is filled with practical items to help as life starts to look a lot different. Also, this pregnancy essentials travel kit has all you need for long journeys and holidays.

(Jojo Maman Bébé)

This First Prints Frame is a perfect gift for new mums. It comes with an ink pad so you frame your baby’s first footprints.

This personalised flat cross bracelet proudly displays a name or date and is perfect to celebrate a Christening or Communion.

(Jojo Maman Bebe)

Oliver Bonas

This sleep mist is perfect for new mums as it comes with one for you and one for baby. The This Works Parent & Baby Sleep Duo boasts qualities that will lull both of you into a peaceful sleep.

These ‘mama’ mugs are adorable and come in two bright colours, a yellow lemon and ceramic pink. What cuter cup to drink your morning tea in!

The School of Life: The Good Enough Parent is a book of “lessons” according to its description. It reads: “ The Good Enough Parent is a compendium of lessons, including ideas on how to say 'no' to a child one adores, how to look beneath the surface of 'bad' behaviour to work out what might really be going on, how to encourage a child to be genuinely kind, how to encourage open self-expression, and how to handle the moods and gloom of adolescence.”

(Oliver Bonas)

Being a new mum can be stressful, so the gift of this destress body lotion might be just the trick. The This Works Stress Check CBD Body Cocoon is a CBD body moisture packed full with shea butter, and ylang ylang, neroli and lavender essential oils.

Photobox

In these early days you want to remember and capture as many memories as possible. On Photobox you can gift a number of personalised items, that will make this first Mother’s Day one to remember.

A Little Moments Photo Book starts at £14.99, and a Collage Canvas Print starts at £17.99.