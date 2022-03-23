CONCERNS have been voiced over plans to convert a former council office building in Pontllanfraith into a House in Multiple Occupation - or (HMO) - for 22 people.

Chambers House in Blackwood Road is a former council office building, which in recent years has served as a base for the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service and as a small business centre.

In March last year its owners Lilyalex Properties Limited changed the use to a HMO to provide emergency accommodation for 10 homeless people.

A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities.

The change of use did not need planning permission because the Welsh Government granted local authorities across Wales emergency powers to keep residents safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, Dave Street, head of social services at the council, said at a meeting with residents that if Caerphilly Council did not use the accommodation then the landlord could go to other local authorities and offer the property.

Mr Street also said tenants would be risk-assessed before moving in.

Now, a planning application has been submitted by Oliver-Thomas Consultancy, on behalf of Lilyalex Properties Limited, to make it a permanent HMO, and increase the number of tenants to 22.

But some people living in Blackwood Road have expressed concerns over the plan.

Carl Postians, who lives next door to the property, believes it should be classed as a hostel – as this would ensure the property is supervised 24 for hours a day by staff.

Mr Postians said: “I totally understand the need for social housing and keeping people off the streets – I would rather people live next door than under the tree over the street – but it needs to be managed properly.

“Security for us is paramount.”

Craig Coombs from Lilyalex Properties said: “Chambers House HMO has been occupied since July 2021. Working alongside multiple agencies we have ensured the facility has been well managed and the building has been kept in good order.

“The ongoing plan for the chambers will be to continue operating the project in this way.”

Mr Coombs added that his company aims to be “transparent” with all neighbours.

Deborah Llewellyn, who also lives on Blackwood Road, said she has experienced stress and anxiety at the thought of who could be living in the property.

A report published in May 2021 by Welsh Government said due to the nature of HMOs – residents on low incomes and/or from vulnerable groups who are likely to be unrelated – they can be more “intensive” than single household use.

Mr Coombs said: “LilyAlex Properties have been working closely with Caerphilly county borough’s homeless department for several years. During this period, we have collaborated with the council looking for innovative housing options for homeless or potentially homeless people.”

Ward councillor for Pontllanfraith Cllr Colin Gordon said: “Since the first person moved in to the accommodation, I personally haven’t had any complaints from residents.

“It’s unfortunate that we require places like this and not every person that goes in there is a criminal.”

But, Cllr Gordon added that he would be “more than happy” to speak on behalf of residents if the application was to go to the planning committee.

Mr Postians said it’s not only the security of existing residents that is a concern but the future tenants.

He said: “It’s unlikely they know each other, they’re going to be vulnerable, there is a potential for anti-social behaviour with 22 tenants.”

Ms Llewellyn said: “I think it should be used as an office building or they should knock it down and build a family house.

“It is not fit for purpose, the council should have purpose-built HMOs.”

The property is currently used as temporary accommodation, the additional rooms are intended for long-term residents.

The proposed plans involve nine studio apartments, each including a bed, kitchen and bathroom. This would be in addition to the current three bedrooms with a kitchenette and seven regular bedrooms that share two shower rooms, two bathrooms and one kitchen.

Some of the studios are labelled as having the capacity for two people.

Pontllanfraith Councillor Mike Adams said he could not comment directly on the application because he is a member of the planning committee, but added, that the council had an obligation to get people off the streets.

Fellow ward councillor Cllr Gez Kirby, who is not on the planning committee, refused to comment when contacted by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The planning application is expected to go to the planning committee for a decision, but this has not been confirmed.

The full plans can be viewed here: https://planningonline.caerphilly.gov.uk/PublicAccess/applicationDetails.do?activeTab=summary&keyVal=R5JWEFDVLIH00