A POPULAR tourist attraction in Newport is set to reopen for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Behind the scenes tours at Tredegar House have been shelved since the start of covid, but now, members of the public are once again able to take a step back in time and look around one of the region’s grandest homes.

One of Newport’s main tourist attractions, the 17th century Charles II-era mansion offers visitors the chance to see and discover more about the lavish lifestyles of the Morgans, the family that owned the house for more than 500 years.

Under the stewardship of the National Trust, the grand house and its gardens are open to the public to visit.

But, some of the more interesting features are off the beaten track.

Keen enthusiasts, and anyone with more than a passing interest can take a tour of some of the behind the scenes rooms inside the house, guided by a historian, who can explain more about the building’s history.

Not a ghostbuster - A National Trust employee tasked with taking care of Tredegar House's interior

From Saturday, March 26, these tours are set to resume.

This weekend, the tours will take a look at the house’s attic rooms, and the secrets within – including stunning views out over the grounds.

The tours cost £3 per person, in addition to the usual entry fees to the house.

They are understood to last 30 minutes, and run on a first come, first served basis – and can be booked at the visitor reception on arrival to the house on the day.

All proceeds raised from the tours go towards the operation and care of Tredegar House.

Anyone looking to visit the house, who might not be so keen to explore the attics, is reassured by news that there is a whole host of other things to see and do at the house, and its grounds.

These include looking around the state rooms, bedrooms, and below stairs rooms.

There is also the formal gardens and surrounding parkland to explore, along with a café and second-hand bookshop.

