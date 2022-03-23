AFTER almost a day of battling the blaze, a seven hectare grassland fire has been extinguished.

The fire, in Brynawel, Wattsville, was the second to take place in Caerphilly county borough in 24 hours when it ignited at 10.40am on Tuesday, March 22.

It came just 12 hours after crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service spent around three hours battling a 12 hectare grassfire in Abertridwr on Monday, March 21.

Around 40 firefighters tackled the blaze in Brynawel before it was extinguished at 7.35am this morning (March 23).

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews worked tirelessly under difficult conditions to control the fire and minimise the disruption to our communities.

“We would like to thank the public for their continued support.”

Crews from Risca, Aberbargoed, Malpas and Aberdare attended the fire with five appliances, a firefighting helicopter and specialist burns team and tactical officers. They used hose reel jets, fire beaters and created fire breaks to help with containing and extinguishing the fire.

The fire service has not said whether the fire was believed to be deliberate or not but previously commented that it would be down to the police.

The service also advised that anyone who sees a fire or a fire being started should call 999 immediately and if they have any information relating to any fires suspected to have been started deliberately, should contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service is part of Operation Dawns Glaw, a multi-agency taskforce to reduce and eliminate the impact of grass fires across Wales.

The service attended a number of smaller fires across South Wales in recent days.