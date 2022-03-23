Talented learners at Coleg Gwent have excelled yet again in Skills Competition Wales this year.
Competing against hundreds of students from colleges across the country in a wide range of challenges, they brought home an impressive 34 medals, including 10 golds.
A total of 149 Coleg Gwent learners took up the challenge of Skills Competition Wales 2022, demonstrating their abilities, competence and knowledge in a multitude of areas.
From beauty to patisserie, coding to vehicle repair, and music to carpentry, learners put their best foot forward to demonstrate the skills they’ve learnt in college.
As well as the gold medals, they scooped 13 silvers and 11 bronzes.
“I'm absolutely thrilled to see the success of our learners,” said Coleg Gwent principal and chief executive Guy Lacey.
“We are great advocates of skills competitions as a way of showcasing the amazing talents of young people.
“These results are a fantastic recognition of the dedication and hard work put in by the learners and the dedicated staff team that work with them.”
Skills Competition Wales is an opportunity for learners to challenge themselves and push their boundaries to improve their skills in their chosen career.
By taking part, they’re raising the level of skills training in Wales and growing personally and professionally, making the competition a great experience and a valuable addition to their CVs.
Skills Competition manager Richard Wheeler added: “It’s great to see so many Coleg Gwent learners now taking part in Skills Competition Wales.
“Skills Competitions really are a great way to not only improve students’ technical skill set but also their interpersonal skills such as time management, problem solving and working under pressure.
“All of these skills are great employability skills which will be with learners for the rest of their life.”
Coleg Gwent medal winners:
Gold
Ellie Witch – Beauty Therapist (Hands and face)
Ellie Parsons – Beauty therapy practitioner (body)
Samuel Newman-Jones – Brickwork
Tiana Elizabeth Roberts – Creative media make-up
Esther Taylor – Fashion design and technology
Amy Packwood – Hairdressing
Shaun Davies – Inclusive skills horticulture
Cerys Jenkins – IT software solutions for business
Bridie Saunders – Personal trainer
Lynne Allbutt – Personal trainer
Silver
Melody-Rae Woolley – 3D game art
Emily Law – Enterprise
Casey Porter – Enterprise
Taylor Riley – Enterprise
Amelia Skyrme – Enterprise
Maddie Wathen – Enterprise
Tayler Jones – Heavy vehicle technology
Joshua Brittan – Inclusive skills automotive technology
Cameron Sulway – Inclusive skills fitness assistant
Mitchel Bradbury – Inclusive skills restaurant services
Shavez Khan – IT software solutions for business
Joanna Ingles – Personal trainer
Jordan Zatac – Vehicle refinishing
Bronze
Logan Cook – 3D game art
Ethan Griffiths – Construction metalwork
Chloe Vicary – Creative media makeup
Hannah Hughes – Inclusive food preparation
Daniel Lewis – Inclusive skills fitness assistant
Joshua Tozer – Inclusive skills ICT
Harry McLaren – Mechanical engineering CAD
Bradley Watts – Vehicle body repair
Harry Tanner – Vehicle refinishing
Lily Atkinson – Visual merchandising
Rhys Llewellyn-Holley – Web design
Coleg Gwent boasts industry-standard facilities to prepare learners with the skills they need for the world of work.
