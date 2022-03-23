A CAR and a bus were involved in a crash this morning in Newport.

The crash happened at 8.40am on March 23 on Caerleon Road.

No one was injured in the crash according to Gwent Police, who confirmed they attended to assist with traffic management.

The incident caused Newport Bus to divert six of its services as they said the road was closed.

The statement from Gwent Police said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision involving a bus and a car in Caerleon Road, Newport at around 8.40am on Wednesday 23 March.

“Officers attended to assist with traffic management and no injuries were reported.”