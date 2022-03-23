McDonald's has launched a new campaign in Newport.

The fast-food chain and Keep Wales Tidy have launched ta new trial to help people tidy up their vehicles and get rubbish off the street in the city.

The initiative will see three different types of car bin trialled across three McDonald’s restaurants in Newport to help reduce roadside littering.

From March 31, 150 car bins will be handed out to McDonald’s customers at drive-thrus in Newport.

McDonald’s new litter campaign Keep it Clean, encourages people across Wales to get involved with litter picking to help keep their local area clean and kicks off Keep Wales Tidy’s annual SpringCleanCymru, part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, taking place from March 25 to 10th April 2022.

McDonald’s franchisee Jane Blackwell, who owns and operates five restaurants in Newport, including the restaurants taking part in the trial, said: “I am proud of my team for giving their time and efforts to do their bit for our fellow Newport residents.

It seems like such a simple premise to keep a bin in the car to help combat rubbish issues, but often the most straight-forward ideas are the most effective.”

(PA)

Louise Tambini, the Deputy Chief Executive of Keep Wales Tidy commented: “We are delighted to work with McDonald’s on a car bin trial to evaluate different types of bins with Drive-Thru customers in a bid to help combat roadside litter.

“This continues to be a huge problem across Wales, and although car bins are popular across America and Europe, they are not yet as widely used throughout the UK.

“We have three diverse types of car bins, varying in size, style, and features, and we want to find out which one is most handy and convenient to use.”

Alongside this campaign, McDonald’s has also continued its partnership with LitterLotto which aimed to create an incentive for its customers to throw away their rubbish responsibly.

By uploading an image of them binning litter on the app, customers will be entered into a prize draw to win cash prizes, up to £25,000, plus discounts on their favourite McDonald’s menu items.

Download the LitterLotto App here.