NONE of Wales’ 15 newly reported deaths relating to covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,199 and Wales’ total rises to 7,090 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 1,877 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 350 were in the Gwent region. 93 were recorded in Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent had 80 and Newport recorded 77. 57 were recorded in Torfaen and 43 in Monmouthshire.

MORE NEWS:

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 63
  • Blaenau Gwent - 80
  • Bridgend – 57
  • Caerphilly – 93
  • Cardiff – 245
  • Carmarthenshire – 93
  • Ceredigion - 54
  • Conwy - 49
  • Denbighshire - 70
  • Flintshire – 104
  • Gwynedd - 82
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 20
  • Monmouthshire - 43
  • Neath Port Talbot - 55
  • Newport – 77
  • Pembrokeshire - 91
  • Powys - 53
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf – 141
  • Swansea – 72
  • Torfaen - 57
  • Vale of Glamorgan – 108
  • Wrexham - 106
  • Unknown location - 9
  • Resident outside Wales – 55