NONE of Wales’ 15 newly reported deaths relating to covid-19 have been recorded in Gwent
The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,199 and Wales’ total rises to 7,090 according to Public Health Wales.
Of the 1,877 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 350 were in the Gwent region. 93 were recorded in Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent had 80 and Newport recorded 77. 57 were recorded in Torfaen and 43 in Monmouthshire.
MORE NEWS:
- Unpaid carers in Wales to receive £500 payment
- Government on latest covid situation in Wales on lockdown anniversary
Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:
- Anglesey - 63
- Blaenau Gwent - 80
- Bridgend – 57
- Caerphilly – 93
- Cardiff – 245
- Carmarthenshire – 93
- Ceredigion - 54
- Conwy - 49
- Denbighshire - 70
- Flintshire – 104
- Gwynedd - 82
- Merthyr Tydfil - 20
- Monmouthshire - 43
- Neath Port Talbot - 55
- Newport – 77
- Pembrokeshire - 91
- Powys - 53
- Rhondda Cynon Taf – 141
- Swansea – 72
- Torfaen - 57
- Vale of Glamorgan – 108
- Wrexham - 106
- Unknown location - 9
- Resident outside Wales – 55
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.