A DRINK driver has been banned from the roads and a repeat speeder has avoided a ban recently in court.

Three defendants from Torfaen have recently had their cases heard in Magistrates Courts outside of the Gwent region.

Here’s a round-up of the cases:

JASON MORETON, 38, of Pontrhydyrun Road in Pontnewydd, has been banned from the roads after admitting being almost twice the drink drive limit.

Moreton was stopped on Bessemer Drive in Newport on August 31 last year.

He recorded a reading of 68 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The UK drink drive limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Moreton pleaded guilty, and was handed a community order at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 4.

He must carry out 130 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, and complete up to 20 days of rehabilitation activity requirement. He must also pay £85 in costs and a £95 surcharge.

Moreton has also been banned from driving or holding a driving licence for 36 months due to the nature of the offence.

NICHOLAS MARK BEDDIS, 28, Raglan Close in Talywain, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure and he had six points added to his licence at Bath Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 3.

SUSAN VAUGHAN COOK, 64, of Llanyravon Way in Llanyravon, has avoided a driving ban for accumulating too many points on her licence after being caught speeding.

Cook was caught by the speed camera on Newport Road’s junction with Rover Way in Cardiff - doing 35mph in a 30mph zone - on July 9 last year.

She admitted the offence, and was fined £100 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, February 28.

Cook must also pay £110 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to her licence.

She avoided a disqualification for accumulating too many points due to mitigating circumstances – namely the impact it would have on family members who are reliant on her.