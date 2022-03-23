A MAN has been arrested after a fire in Caerphilly borough on the weekend.
The 23-year-old from Nelson is currently in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary.
It comes following a fire on the Heads of the Valleys industrial estate in Rhymney at 1.34am on Saturday, March 19.
The fire was extinguished by multiple crews from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service at 5.46am on Sunday, March 20.
Gwent Police issued an appeal on March 22 for information on the fire – which they were treating as arson.
