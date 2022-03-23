LLOYDS Banking Group has announced it will be closing 60 banking branches across the UK.
Lloyds, Bank of Scotland, and Halifax will see stores shut as they are all owned by the parent company.
The banking group says the decision was made after the number of customers using online banking reached an all-time high this year.
With 18.6 million regular online banking customers and over 15 million mobile app users, seeing an increase of 12 per cent and 27 per cent in the last two years.
The full list of closing branches includes 24 Lloyd Banks, 19 Bank of Scotlands, and 17 Halifax banks.
Vim Maru, group retail director, Lloyds Banking Group said: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.
"Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”
Across the UK the Lloyds Banking Group has 739 Lloyds Banks branches, 553 Halifax and 184 Bank of Scotland branches.
The full list of branches closing are:
Bank of Scotland branches affected
- Aberdeen 201 Union St - 14/09/2022
- Alness - 27/07/2022
- Brechin - 02/08/2022
- Broxburn - 09/08/2022
- Carluke - 27/06/2022
- Clarkston - 04/07/2022
- Dunblane -07/07/2022
- Dyce - 05/07/2022
- Edinburgh Barnton - 13/07/2022
- Edinburgh Shandwick - 13/07/2022
- Forres - 11/07/2022
- Glasgow Riddrie - 09/08/2022
- Innerleithen - 04/08/2022
- Kirkcudbright - 03/08/2022
- Lockerbie - 08/08/2022
- Selkirk - 08/08/2022
- Shotts - 15/08/2022
- Stromness - 17/08/2022
- Troon - 21/09/2022
Halifax branches affected
- Abingdon - 29/06/2022
- Beaconsfield - 28/07/2022
- Beccles - 05/07/2022
- Belfast Shaftesbury - 28/06/2022
- Bideford - 06/07/2022
- Devizes - 27/07/2022
- Doncaster Mkt Pl - 19/09/2022
- Dunstable - 11/07/202
- Finchley Central - 12/07/2022
- Halifax Commercial St - 19/09/2022
- Margate - 18/07/2022
- Morriston - 18/07/2022
- Penge - 10/08/2022
- Totton - 19/07/2022
- Wokingham - 20/07/2022
- Worcester Park - 20/07/2022
- Yeadon - 25/07/2022
Lloyds Bank branches affected
- Aylesbury Gatehouse - 26/07/2022
- Beaconsfield - 29/06/2022
- Beaconsfield - 15/09/2022
- Birmingham Temple Row - 01/08/2022
- Bolton Westhoughton - 11/08/2022
- Bradford Thornbury - 20/09/2022
- Buckingham- 30/06/2022
- Chandlers Ford - 10/08/2022
- Chipping Campden - 30/06/2022
- Colchester St Johns - 20/09/2022
- Cottingham - 21/09/2022
- Edgbaston - 06/07/2022
- Knutsford - 07/07/2022
- Liverpool Woolton - 14/07/2022
- Lyndhurst - 13/07/2022
- Marlow - 04/08/2022
- Morriston Swansea - 21/07/2022
- Oxford Summertown - 03/08/2022
- Poulton-le-Fylde - 28/06/2022
- Rushden - 26/07/2022
- Shanklin - 28/07/2022
- Shrewsbury Mount Pleasant - 11/08/2022
- Smethwick - 21/07/2022
- Swanwick - 25/07/2022
- Tiptree - 25/07/2022
