MORE must be done to tackle violence against women and girls, in what is a “matter of life and death” for victims, a Gwent MP has told the House of Commons.

Ruth Jones said “serious and common-sense measures” to end such violence were “long overdue” and called on the UK Government – which is responsible for justice in Wales – to adopt Labour Party proposals that include:

New minimum sentences for offences of rape and stalking, and reviewing the current sentencing guidelines around domestic abuse.

Mandatory whole-life sentences for anyone who abducts, rapes and murders a stranger – the same punishment given to the police officer who killed Sarah Everard in 2021.

Allowing victims to give evidence before trial in a less stressful environment, and creating specialist domestic violence courts where staff are specially trained to support victims.

Making it easier for victims of domestic abuse to apply for legal aid.

This year, the courts have sentenced several men for committing violent acts against women in Gwent, including:

Daniel Ford, a Cardiff man who attacked his then-fiancée at her home in Bargoed following an argument. He had been drinking prior to the attack and told police he had acted in self-defence, despite his victim being hospitalised. The court heard she was left with a “large swelling” on her forehead after Ford “grabbed her by the head and smashed her into the wall”. He was given a suspended prison sentence in January.

Aaron Slade, who slapped his victim in the face and told her he was going to kill her, during a drug-fuelled attack in Torfaen in which he grabbed the woman by the hair and pulled her “like a rag doll”. Slade then proceeded to smash up his victim’s home after she fled. The court heard he had a “very bad record of violence, particularly in relation to [his] partners”. He was jailed in March for 36 weeks.

David Maggs, a pensioner who stabbed his wife to death when she was in bed in their Pontypool home last year. Maggs, who admitted the killing but denied murder, was convicted by a jury in February. He has since been sentenced to life in prison.

Joshua Edwards, from Newport, who bit his then-partner’s face in a drink-fuelled assault after a funeral. Edwards also had a history of domestic violence, the court was told. The Probation Service assessed him as posing a “high risk of causing serious harm to others, particularly to intimate partners”. He was jailed in March for 10 months.

Julian Davies, who – while under the influence of alcohol – headbutted, punched and kicked his girlfriend after she had just returned home from an 11-hour shift. The judge said the defendant had shown “no remorse at all” and his victim had been left “anxious and insecure” because of the attack. Davies, from Blackwood, was jailed for two years and given a four-year restraining order.

Newport West MP Ms Jones told Parliament: “Last week, I met Cyfannol Women’s Aid Newport, whom I thank for all the work they do to keep women and girls in my community safe and supported.

"Labour has published a full green paper with serious and common-sense measures to end violence against women and girls.

"Will the minister now commit to working with the Labour party to implement those important and long overdue proposals? After all, this is a matter of life and death.”

In reply, justice minister Victoria Atkins noted the government’s recent Domestic Abuse Act and added: “There is more than £6 million to help victims across Wales.

"We are absolutely determined to tackle violence against women and girls in a way that looks after victims, but also, importantly, changes some of the behaviours and attitudes that sadly lie behind so many of these crimes.”