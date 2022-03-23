AN EXTRA £15 million is set to be put towards building more council houses across Caerphilly County Borough – if backed by councillors.

Senior councillors have given the plans their approval, which would boost the council’s housing stock.

The additional allocation of money, which was supported by the council’s cabinet on Wednesday, March 23, would go towards “adequately funding” a proposed new-build programme.

But a final decision will be made during a full council meeting on June 7.

Leader of the council, Cllr Philippa Marsden, said: “Our new-build agenda is really important to us and this is a key stepping stone for our ambitions.”

The borrowing cap is currently at £75 million, but it is proposed for this to increase to £90 million to pay for the new council houses.

The money would also be used to ensure every council-owned house remains up to the standards set out in the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS).

The proposal is part of the Housing Revenue Account (HRA) business plan for 2022/23 – a Welsh Government requirement of all local authorities in Wales.

In a Housing and Regeneration Scrutiny Committee meeting, held on March 15, independent councillor Bob Owen, who represents Risca West, asked how the council ensures that houses in the borough, including those run by private landlords, are up to standard.

Nick Taylor-Williams, head of housing at the council, said the local authority frequently conducts tenant satisfaction surveys and maintains a “transparent” relationship with landlords and housing associations.