A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to carrying out a serious assault.
Hawkar Kadir, 35, admitted wounding his victim in Abergavenny on December 30, 2021.
At Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams adjourned sentence until May 4 for a report to be prepared on the defendant.
Kadir, of Grove Terrace, Bradford, was represented by Ieuan Bennett and the prosecution by William Bebb.
