PLAID Cymru has vowed to fully reopen day centres for disabled adults in Caerphilly County Borough, if the party is successful in this May’s council election.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, day centres have been operating on a limited basis despite criticism from carers and service users.

The council has cited Covid restrictions and staff shortages as the main reasons for reducing service hours by 80 per cent for disabled adults.

Leader of the council’s Plaid Cymru group, Cllr Colin Mann, said: “The way the most vulnerable people in the county borough have been left in the lurch by Labour has been appalling.

“Services were withdrawn abruptly with no consultation with the families of those that use the centres or even the staff that work in them.”

Following public pressure, the Labour-led council announced in September, last year that a review of day centre operations would be held.

Cllr Mann described the timing of the review as “convenient as far as the local elections are concerned”.

He added: “The reality is that many families are on the brink without any kind of support or respite. They need help from day centre visits now.

“If we form the next council in Caerphilly County Borough, we will do what Labour should have done a long time ago.”

But Labour cabinet member for social care Cllr Shayne Cook has labelled Plaid Cymru’s vow an “irresponsible ploy”.

Cllr Cook, who represents the Morgan Jones ward, said: “During this unprecedented time the council’s social services department has been at the forefront of the pandemic, protecting our most vulnerable residents.

“Caerphilly County Borough Council’s social services has followed Welsh Government restrictions and guidance, and therefore only managed to provide a partial service within our day bases and in the community.

“However, the pressures facing social services in Caerphilly and across Wales such as staffing and the continuing impact of Covid is not suddenly going to be resolved after the election in May and to make any political promises is an irresponsible ploy.”

Cllr Kevin Etheridge, leader of the Independent group, said: “We all support the opening of day centres, but there must be safeguards in place including adequate staffing. It is all about people first and not used as a political football.”

In November last year a motion to open all day centres in the borough was put forward by Plaid Cymru and rejected at a full council meeting.

The Labour-led council has maintained throughout that it is following Welsh Government regulations, but Peredur Owen Griffiths, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales East, said there is a “postcode lottery” when it comes to day centre services.

Mr Owen Griffiths added: “If you live in Blaenau Gwent, there is provision. If you live down the road in Caerphilly County Borough, there isn’t any. Blaenau Gwent is subject to the same Covid regulations as Caerphilly and are a much smaller local authority yet they seem to have coped better.”