With winter behind us, many will be excited to get out and about this weekend to enjoy the start of spring, but what is there to do around Newport?
We have collected a number of events happening across the city.
These are some of the best events in Newport this weekend, including live music, shows and walks.
What to do in Newport this weekend
March 25
Where – BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Cardiff Bay
When – 2-3.30pm
What – Enjoy a mesmerising afternoon of music on 25 March with Swiss conductor Elena Schwarz and Ukrainian pianist Vadym Kholodenko.
Where – The Riverfront, Newport
When – 7.30-9.50pm
What – Owen Money is back with another talent packed live show featuring the music of his popular weekend Radio shows on BBC Wales.
Where – The Riverfront, Newport
When – 8-10pm
What – This relaxed cabaret-style comedy club on the last Friday of the month offers you the chance to enjoy a drink and sit back and relax, with three professional comedians ready to entertain you.
March 26
Live music by Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band
Where – QNewport
When – 7pm-2am
What – Enjoy the legendary Big Mac Wholly Soul band in one of their biggest Newport gigs for years, all in the recently renovated Q (formerly Queen's Hotel).
Where – The Riverfront, Newport
When – 7.30-9.30pm
What – Celebrating a fantastic 22 years touring, the UK’s longest running Musical Theatre Concert Tour features past principal performers from Les Miserables and delivers over two hours of the best of Broadway and the West End, ending of course with a stunning finale from Les Mis.
Where – Newbridge Memo, Newbridge
When – 7.30-10.30pm
What – Nearly Elton is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest showmen of our time. Starring Lee Brady as Elton and an outstanding full live band.
