A MAIN road through a Gwent town will be closed for a week and a half for gas works.

Rhymney High Street will be closed from today – March 23 – until April 1.

Diversions will be in place along the A469.

Bus services will not be affected by this work according to Wales & West Utilities - but Stagecoach has said their 1, 2 and 3 services will not be able to run their normal route.

Stagecoach said these services will not be able to serve the Rhymney Royal, St David’s Church, Albion Square and Phillips Walk during the work.

The work is to upgrade the gas network to allow it to carry hydrogen and biomethane.

Adam Smith, who is managing the work for Wales & West Utilities, said: “We’re sorry that we’ve had to bring in this temporary road closure – but it is essential so that we can carry out the required work while keeping engineers, road users and the local community safe.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.

“We will work as safely and as quickly as possible to finish the work, whilst keeping inconvenience to a minimum for local people and road users.”