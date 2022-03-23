TWO air ambulances were called out in Newport within less than an hour of each other.
On Thursday, March 17, air ambulances were called to two incidents in the city – at around 3.30pm and 4.15pm – to offer medical support to patients who needed to be taken to hospital.
Both patients were subsequently taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
Speaking last week, a Welsh Air Ambulance spokesman said: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended an incident in the Newport area this afternoon (March 17).
“Our Welshpool-based helicopter crew arrived on scene at 3.28pm.
“Following treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioners, we escorted the patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in a road ambulance.
“Our involvement concluded at 5.36pm.”
Shortly afterwards, a crew were called to a “medical emergency”, also in the Newport area.
“I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance Charity attended a medical emergency in the Newport area this afternoon (March 17),” said the air ambulance spokesman.
“Our Dafen-based helicopter crew arrived on scene at 4.16pm.
“Following critical care treatment from our on-board consultant and critical care practitioner, we escorted the patient to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in a road ambulance.
“Our involvement concluded at 6.20pm.”
The Argus made repeated attempts to contact the Wales Air Ambulance for further information on the incidents.
