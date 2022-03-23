A SIXTEEN-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly stealing a limosuine in Newport and causing a significant amount of criminal damage.
During the eight-minute joyride, the limo allegedly crashed into a lamppost and smashed through a security barrier before the vehicle was returned to Casey's Cars on Sunday, March 20.
CCTV images of the male who took the limo for a spin were posted on Facebook in an attempt to find the culprit.
Gwent Police has now announced a 16-year-old boy has been arrested and released under investigation.
He has also been referred to the youth offending service.
A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of criminal damage after a limousine was taken without the permission of the owner from a garage in Traston Road, Newport.
"The Ford limousine was taken by an unknown individual at around 6pm on Sunday 20 March and was returned to the garage at around 6.10pm.
"The limousine was driven to Caswell Way where the vehicle reportedly drove through a barrier at an industrial estate, causing significant damage to it.
"As the limousine was returned to the garage, it collided with lamppost.
"A 16-year-old boy from the Newport area was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking.
"He has been released under investigation and referred to the youth offending service."
