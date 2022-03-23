AN ISSUE with the signal system between Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street rail stations has caused delays to routes covering the Vale of Glamorgan.
A spokesman for Transport for Wales (TfW) said the issue started at around 2pm, though trains had stopped at least 20 minutes before then.
The issue means that there are delays to trains covering the Valleys lines and local routes from Cardiff including Penarth and Barry.
No mainline routes are affected.
Engineers are on site trying to resolve the problem, but there is no word on when the issue will be fixed.
Cardiff Bus are accepting tickets from passengers who intended to travel on the affected routes.
READ MORE:
- Covid: Vale has third highest amount of new cases in Wales
- Sherlock Holmes play to be shown at Paget Rooms
- Wales unpaid carers to get £500
A spokesman for TfW said: "[The issue is] due to a fault with the signalling system between Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street.
"Engineers are on site trying to fix the issue, but we don’t have a timescale for that at the moment.
"Ticket acceptance has been agreed with Cardiff Bus in the meantime so passengers can continue their journeys.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this causes passengers."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.