IMMERSE yourself in a popular story with a special Wonderland experience in Newport.

The team behind the Escape Rooms in Newport are bringing a Wonderland themed experience to the Riverfront with a range of performances, adult-only events and family-friendly Alice in Wonderland interactive experiences.

It is not an escape room but there will be puzzles as you head down the rabbit hole and walk through ‘weird woods’ under the Riverfront and stumble into rooms that make you feel like Alice as they seem to grow or shrink before your eyes.

You can also take part in the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party – remember every day is an un-birthday party - and have the world flipped upside down.

There will be performances by Hummadruz Theatre Company who will create UV theatre to music alongside the walkabout experience.

The performances are on Saturday, April 9 and Saturday, April 16 between 1-2pm and 2.30-3.30pm. There are also performances on Saturday, April 23 between 4-5pm and 5.30-6.30pm.

There will also be adult-only events for those aged 18 and over which includes a live DJ set and a bar at the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. There are also surprises in store for those attending.

The adults-only event begins at 8pm on Thursday, April 21, Friday, April 29 and Friday, May 6.

The Wonderland experience is running from Saturday, April 9 until Saturday, May 7.

Standard entry is £6, and concessions are £6. A family of four can purchase tickets for £23.

Tickets for entry on days the Hummadruz Theatre Company’s performances run are £12 for standard entry and £8 for concessions.

Tickets for the adult-only evenings are £10.

The experience includes extensive ultra-violet lighting, stroboscopic effects and smoke machines/hazers/dry ice.

Find out more and book your tickets here: https://tickets.newportlive.co.uk/en-GB/shows/wonderland/info