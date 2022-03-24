AN 18-YEAR-OLD from Ebbw Vale has been spared jail after assaulting five police officers at a hospital - but has been hit with a hefty fine.
Joshua Morgan Fitzpatrick, of Darby Crescent, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court on Friday, March 4, facing five charges of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
He admitted the offences – which took place on February 18 at Prince Charles Hospital.
For the first offence, Fitzpatrick was handed a 26-week sentence, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work and up to 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, and must pay £500 in compensation to the officer.
For the second offence, he was handed an eight-week sentence – running consecutively to the first sentence – also suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the second officer.
Fitzpatrick was handed an eight-week sentence – running concurrently – for each of the three other offences. These sentences were also all suspended for two years. He was ordered to pay £250 in compensation to each of the three other officers.
In total, Fitzpatrick was sentenced to 34 weeks, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £128 in costs, and an £85 victim surcharge.
