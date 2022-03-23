A GWENT ticketholder may have become a millionaire – after claiming the top prize in The National Lottery’s EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, has confirmed that one player, who bought their ticket in the Gwent region, has claimed the £1 million top prize from the draw on March 8.

The EuroMillions Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw. For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.

The claim will now go through the process of validation.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “What amazing news for this lucky ticket-holder who has claimed their prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the process.

“We’re encouraging everyone to check their tickets online at national-lottery.co.uk or by downloading the National Lottery app. You can also buy and check your tickets in retail.

“Playing online via the website or app means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.”

With all National Lottery draws, players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

Anyone who believes they have the winning ticket for any of the National Lottery draws within the 180-day deadline should call the National Lottery Line on 0333 234 5050 or email help@national-lottery.co.uk.